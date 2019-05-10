PS Waverley taken out of service: Boiler fund appeal launched

Many people living on the Isle of Wight are likely to have fond memories of either travelling on the Waverley Paddle steamer or seeing her off the Island.

Every year she makes her way around the Isle of Wight, her distinctive red funnels and shape recognisable from the shore.

However, earlier today Waverley Excursions announced the paddle steamer was being taken out of service.

Paul Semple’s personal appeal

Waverley Excursions Ltd General Manager, Paul Semple has made the following statement.

“Today I have to announce that following extensive efforts to repair Waverley’s boilers we have reached the conclusion that we must stop repairs. We now know that to give Waverley a future she will need new boilers. “The challenge ahead is significant and unlike previous challenges the ship has faced in the last 45 years through her preservation. I am personally appealing to anyone that wants to see this historic ship sail again. I know first-hand the fondness that the general public have for Waverley and I know this news will be upsetting. “However, Waverley can sail again if we can raise the funds required to purchase and install new boilers.”

Support needed to preserve iconic vessel

Paul goes on to say,

“The Registered Charity which owns Waverley will shortly launch an appeal to save the ship and ensure she sails again. “The cost of the required works is significant but if every passenger who would have sailed this year donated the cost of their ticket towards our appeal we will return Waverley to steam. “More than ever we need support to preserve this iconic vessel as the last sea-going paddle steamer in the world.”

Show your support

Donations can be made now via the Website or by texting STEAM followed by your chosen amount £10 or £20 to 70085.

Thanks to Matt Edmunds for the heads-up