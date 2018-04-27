Danny shares this latest news. Ed

Newport Parish Council is pleased to announce that, following the completion of essential maintenance works, the South Street toilets will be re-opening to the public this weekend.

As part of the maintenance works, the Parish Council has provided a baby-changing area in the ladies’ toilet block.

Working to secure a lease

The Parish Council is currently operating the toilets on a tenancy-at-will basis, whilst we continue to work productively with the Isle of Wight Council to secure a lease for the building.

In reaching its decision, the Parish Council recognised the importance of these toilets to residents and visitors, given their close proximity to the bus station and as the tourist season is now rapidly approaching.

Location map

View the location of this story.