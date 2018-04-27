Public loos to reopen this weekend following essential maintenance

The Parish Council say they recognise the importance of these public toilets given their close proximity to the bus station and as the tourist season is now rapidly approaching.

Newport Parish Council is pleased to announce that, following the completion of essential maintenance works, the South Street toilets will be re-opening to the public this weekend.

As part of the maintenance works, the Parish Council has provided a baby-changing area in the ladies’ toilet block.

Working to secure a lease
The Parish Council is currently operating the toilets on a tenancy-at-will basis, whilst we continue to work productively with the Isle of Wight Council to secure a lease for the building.

In reaching its decision, the Parish Council recognised the importance of these toilets to residents and visitors, given their close proximity to the bus station and as the tourist season is now rapidly approaching.

Friday, 27th April, 2018 11:01am

Colin

Well, at last, some good news.
I noticed the door had been painted recently so was hopeful that work was underway.
Well done to Newport Parish Council for stepping in while the IWC continues to show apathy towards providing any basic services whilst still increasing council tax annually.

27, April 2018 11:35 am
electrickery

Congratulations to Newport PC for showing initiative. How pathetic that neither IWC nor SV could manage anything.

27, April 2018 1:50 pm
