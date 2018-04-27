Resurfacing work on main route between Lake and Shanklin

Gavin shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

One of the main routes connecting Shanklin and Lake is to be resurfaced by Island Roads next month.

Whitecross Lane and Sandy Lane from Merrie Gardens to Witbank Gardens will be resurfaced in a four-day scheme currently scheduled to begin on 8th May.

Because this section is largely residential and a relatively short local diversion route is available, the work will be undertaken between 6.30am and 6pm. Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Two phases of work

In order to further reduce disruption, the work will be carried out in two phases either side of Landguard Holiday Park.

Residents and businesses have already received letters giving details of the scheme and how it will affect them and Island Roads staff have also visited local businesses to discuss the project. Before and during work, information boards will also be displayed at the location to provide up-to-date information.

