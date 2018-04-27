Resurfacing work on main route between Lake and Shanklin

The four-day scheme to resurface the main road linking Shanklin and Lake is currently scheduled to begin in early May.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

whitecross road

Gavin shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

One of the main routes connecting Shanklin and Lake is to be resurfaced by Island Roads next month.

Whitecross Lane and Sandy Lane from Merrie Gardens to Witbank Gardens will be resurfaced in a four-day scheme currently scheduled to begin on 8th May.

Because this section is largely residential and a relatively short local diversion route is available, the work will be undertaken between 6.30am and 6pm. Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Two phases of work
In order to further reduce disruption, the work will be carried out in two phases either side of Landguard Holiday Park.

Residents and businesses have already received letters giving details of the scheme and how it will affect them and Island Roads staff have also visited local businesses to discuss the project. Before and during work, information boards will also be displayed at the location to provide up-to-date information.

Location map
View the location of this story.

Friday, 27th April, 2018 11:12am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kH0

Filed under: Lake, Roads, Shanklin, Top story

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*