Public meeting for Isle of Wight parents and carers of children with autism

A public meeting for parents and carers of children with autism will be held next week.
Families, some of whom have waited up to two years for an autism diagnosis, will be able to question the Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group, the Isle of Wight NHS Trust, and the Special Educational Needs Service.
Representatives will listen to concerns, answer questions and give an update on the state of the services.
Where and when
The meeting will take place at the Barnardo’s Family Centre at the Pan Community Hub, Downside Furrlongs, Newport, on Monday 16 July from 4pm to 6pm.
If families have any questions they would like Isle of Wight Healthwatch to raise on their behalf, contact Joanna Smith on 01983 210461.
This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed
Tuesday, 10th July, 2018 6:15pm
By Megan Baynes, Local Democracy Reporter
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2l8P
Filed under: Budget Cuts, Education, Featured, Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, LDRS, Youth
