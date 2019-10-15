Pupils and staff raise over £900 for Mountbatten on Go Yellow Day

Students and staff were pleased to support the Mountbatten on Friday 4th October, as part of the annual ‘Go Yellow’ Day.

Yellow clothing, hats and sunflowers were visible around the college, providing a glorious splash of colour, whilst raising much needed funds for this cause close to so many of our hearts.

Yellow wrist bands, sunflower seeds and lapel badges were also sold.

We were pleased today to present Dani Johnson, from Mountbatten, with a cheque for £911, being the total raised on this day.

News shared by Glynis on behalf of Christ the King College. Ed

Pictured: Mr Matthew Quinn, Executive Principal, Mrs Dani Johnson, Head of Fundraising, Mountbatten, Students: Lewis, Amelia, Grace and Rachel