Pupils and staff raise over £900 for Mountbatten on Go Yellow Day

Pupils and staff took part in Mountbatten’s Go Yellow Day last week, raising over £900 in the process

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Mr Matthew Quinn, Executive Principal, Mrs Dani Johnson, Head of Fundraising, Mountbatten, Students: Lewis, Amelia, Grace and Rachel

Students and staff were pleased to support the Mountbatten on Friday 4th October, as part of the annual ‘Go Yellow’ Day.

Yellow clothing, hats and sunflowers were visible around the college, providing a glorious splash of colour, whilst raising much needed funds for this cause close to so many of our hearts.

Yellow wrist bands, sunflower seeds and lapel badges were also sold.

We were pleased today to present Dani Johnson, from Mountbatten, with a cheque for £911, being the total raised on this day.

News shared by Glynis on behalf of Christ the King College. Ed

Pictured: Mr Matthew Quinn, Executive Principal, Mrs Dani Johnson, Head of Fundraising, Mountbatten, Students: Lewis,  Amelia, Grace and Rachel

Tuesday, 15th October, 2019 12:32pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nfb

Filed under: Central Wight, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Newport, Youth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*