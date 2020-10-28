Quay Arts combine art workshops with free lunches for eligible kids

Quay Arts is the latest organisation to step up to support the free School Meals campaign by offering a limited number of free packed lunches to eligible children this week, as part of a combined offer of free family art workshops.

Free half term art activity: Pastels and Portraits

Taking place in the Cafe Seminar Room this Friday and Saturday (30th and 31st October).

Create mini pastel masterpieces based on our current exhibitions!

Materials and guidance provided along with a free packed lunch for eligible children. There will be two sessions taking place each day available for families to book (10am – 10.45am or 11am – 11.45am).

Booking essential

Spaces will be limited due to Covid-19 guidelines, so we advise you book with your household/support bubble.

This art workshop offer is for families that are eligible for free school meals. Children must be supervised at all times, we encourage all adults to take part in the activity too!

Please call 01983 822490 to book – Box Office re-opens tomorrow at 10am, if you can’t get through please leave a message.

For more information please visit the Quay Arts Website.

Image: © Quay Arts