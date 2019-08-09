Quiz night proceeds fund new kit for Gas Light Fuse walking football team

Well done to all who helped raise the money to buy new kit.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

tommy and ali modelling new football kit

Bob shares this latest news. Ed

The Gas Light Fuse walking football team have just taken delivery of their new kit.

This was as a result of funds raised at a Quiz Night and raffle at the Gas Light Cafe at Sandown station. The evening raised £357.

The team are keen to attract new members and anyone interested should contact the cafe for details.

Pictured modelling the new kit are skipper, Tommy and cafe proprietor, Ali Smith.

Friday, 9th August, 2019 1:06pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2n78

Filed under: Community, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Football, Sandown

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*