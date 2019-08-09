Quiz night proceeds fund new kit for Gas Light Fuse walking football team

Bob shares this latest news. Ed
The Gas Light Fuse walking football team have just taken delivery of their new kit.
This was as a result of funds raised at a Quiz Night and raffle at the Gas Light Cafe at Sandown station. The evening raised £357.
The team are keen to attract new members and anyone interested should contact the cafe for details.
Pictured modelling the new kit are skipper, Tommy and cafe proprietor, Ali Smith.
By Bob Primmer
