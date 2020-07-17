Rachel and Yasmin to complete 24 hours of gaming in aid of Mountbatten

With Mountbatten‘s Walk the Wight not happening this year, Islanders Rachel Bailey and Yasmin Bragg have committed to completing a 24-hour gaming marathon to raise money for the Hospice next weekend (24th-25th July).

Rachel says,

“After Dad was unexpectedly diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia in December 2018, Mountbatten nursed and cared for Dad in every sense of the word, for his last weeks. “Since his death in January 2019, the family have committed to raise money for Mountbatten.”

24 hours of gaming

This is where the 24 hours of gaming comes in.

Rachel and Yasmin will be playing multiplayer computer, PlayStation and Switch games continuously for 24 hours.

Follow on Twitch

They’ll be streaming to Twitch for you to follow along, doing giveaways and even playing games where you can join us and play along.

So join the event, share with your friends and family, follow along with the plans and consider donating to the wonderful Mountbatten Hospice.

See Rachel’s Twitch for the schedule and details of giveaways.

If you’re not interested in watching the gaming you can still support via the Just Giving Page.

You can follow any updates on the Facebook event page.