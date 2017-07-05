Radio play by nine year old Islander wins competition

Hurrah for nine year old Anne Thomas, whose radio play, Terror Island, will be broadcast on Vectis Radio next week.

vectis radio writing comp

Kevin shares this latest news on behalf of Vectis Radio. Ed

Vectis Radio is broadcasting the premiere of a new radio play – written by a nine year old schoolgirl.

Anna Thomas, of Ryde, submitted her play Terror Island in a competition run by the radio station, in partnership with Origins Theatre. And she won the prize of having her work produced for radio, with sound effects, music, and a cast of Island actors.

It will be broadcast via Vectis Radio as part of the Monday Magazine show, between 1 and 2pm on Monday 10th July.

Ian Mac, station manager, said:

“We are so proud of Anna, and delighted to produce and broadcast her play to the world. We love giving people opportunities and we’re sure everyone will love Terror Island!”

