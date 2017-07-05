Radio play by nine year old Islander wins competition

Kevin shares this latest news on behalf of Vectis Radio. Ed

Vectis Radio is broadcasting the premiere of a new radio play – written by a nine year old schoolgirl.

Anna Thomas, of Ryde, submitted her play Terror Island in a competition run by the radio station, in partnership with Origins Theatre. And she won the prize of having her work produced for radio, with sound effects, music, and a cast of Island actors.

It will be broadcast via Vectis Radio as part of the Monday Magazine show, between 1 and 2pm on Monday 10th July.

Ian Mac, station manager, said: