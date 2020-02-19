Rain may turn sleety on Thursday say Isle of Wight Met Service

It’s certainly feeling a lot colder today and the Isle of Wight Met Service say tomorrow may see sleet in the afternoon

sleet on garden table

The Isle of Wight Met Service say there’s is a chance the rain may turn a little bit sleety on the back edge tomorrow afternoon (Thursday) as it moves off to the South East.

Jamie Russell of IW Met Service says,

“This winter has barely produced anything of a wintry nature. We have seen some sleety showers a few times and a handful of frosts, but overall it’s been very mild, cloudy and damp.

“That’s despite the claims of various UK forecasters that this was going to be a cold winter with plenty of snow. Roll on summer!”

Image: Sheila C under CC BY 2.0

