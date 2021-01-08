Rain, sleet and snow and ice forecast overnight by Met Office (updated)

Pretty much the entire country, plus Wales have been issued with the same weather warning for Saturday.

The warning is valid from midnight tonight until 11am Saturday and reads:

Outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow will clear southwards during the early hours of Saturday, but some showers will affect coastal districts. Where skies clear, icy stretches are likely to form on untreated surfaces.

If you are out on the roads take extra care and if on the pavements watch out for icy patches.

Look out for your neighbours

The Met Office have also issued a Level 3 Cold Weather Alert for the South East Region (which includes the Island), meaning there’s a 90 per cent chance of severe cold weather between Friday (8th) and Monday (11th January).

The Isle of Wight Council is encouraging people to look after themselves in this cold snap, and to look out for friends, family and neighbours who may be at higher risk of experiencing ill-effects from the cold. Those particularly at risk include babies and very young children (under 5 years), older people (75+ years), people with pre-existing medical conditions such as heart conditions, circulatory disease, asthma, COPD, depression, anxiety, diabetes or arthritis.

They offer this simple advice to help cope with the cold weather.

Keep warm

Heat your home to at least 18C

Ensure you have adequate food, medication and warm clothes

Keep well

Stay as active as you can

Make sure you get your flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine if you are invited to have one

Follow COVID-19 guidance

Keep connected safely

Contact your GP, pharmacist, carer or key worker for advice

Keep in touch with friends, family and your community

Look out for others, particularly those who may be at risk of ill health from cold weather

