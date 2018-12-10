Rainbows and Brownies bring Christmas cheer

Suzanne shares this latest news on behalf of Girlguiding Isle of Wight. Ed

Across the Island most units of Girlguiding Isle of Wight have been undertaking special activities within their communities with Christmas in mind. Many girls will be delivering hand-made Christmas gifts to Island residents whilst others have been singing or helping other charities.

Rainbows and Brownies from Wootton (pictured above) together with Girlguiding leaders paid a visit to an elderly residents’ care home in Havenstreet.

Christmas through the alphabet

Christmas came a little early for the girls and the residents when the Rainbows and Brownies presented Christmas through the alphabet with Christmas songs and carols.

Each Rainbow and Brownie shared a rhyme or verse based on the letters of the alphabet with the residents and staff, stopping at certain letters for a song or Carol beginning with that letter. Starting with ‘A’ for ‘Away in a Manger’ all the letters of the alphabet were covered and there were certainly some special and amusing verses.

Following this presentation all the girls spoke with the residents whilst enjoying refreshments and every resident was given a small Christmas gift hand-made by the Rainbows and Brownies.

This event was organised by Girlguiding IW leaders from the Wootton units. All the residents were very pleased to see members of the younger generation whose presentation was greatly appreciated.

Christmas Table Decorations

Meanwhile, 11th Newport Brownies with their leader Clare Langley delivered Christmas Table Decorations to the Salvation Army, Newport in readiness for the Christmas Day Lunch.

Click on image to see larger version



After Clare spoke with someone who volunteers for the Salvation Army, Clare and all the Brownies were talking about her involvement in the Christmas Day lunch. Brownies were asked what they knew about the Salvation Army’s lunch. They had an idea of who would attend but didn’t realise that there would be around 120 people having lunch with the Salvation Army on Christmas Day.

All the Brownies then decided to make the table decorations and enjoyed making reindeer, Christmas trees, snowflakes and candles as well as asking if they would be able to give them over to the Salvation Army in Pyle Street, Newport personally.

Click on image to see larger version



One Brownie make a glass decoration at home. It was decorated with hearts and words such as respect, love, care, kindness. Receiving the decorations on behalf of the Salvation Army was Kay Willett.

After delivering the decorations Brownie Summer-Daisy Cox (7) said,

“It would be nice for everyone that doesn’t have a home to be able to go to the lunch.”

Holly Hinkley (8) added,