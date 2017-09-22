Raised terrorism levels bring concerns from water company

Southern Water have been in touch with an appeal for readers.
They say there’s been an increase in the number of residents trespassing on their sites across the Isle of Wight.
According to the Southern Water team, in some cases, people have been taking photographs and videos on their sites and posting them on social media.
A spokesperson for the company told OnTheWight,
“The sensitivity of our sites combined with the current terrorism threat level means trespassers, regardless of their intention, may be viewed as attempting to interfere with the public water supply.
“We work closely with the relevant agencies to respond to incidents as our sites have various security features, from CCTV to silent alarms.
“Most importantly, we want people to stay safe. Our sites have many hazards such as chemicals, high voltage equipment and machinery that can be very dangerous, even deadly, to untrained members of the public.”
Friday, 22nd September, 2017 3:37pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fF2
Filed under: Business, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Water
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓