Raised terrorism levels bring concerns from water company

Southern Water say people have been trespassing on their sites and posting photos to social media. Their sites have many hazards and warn that a lovely photograph isn’t worth your life.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

southern water stay out sign

Southern Water have been in touch with an appeal for readers.

They say there’s been an increase in the number of residents trespassing on their sites across the Isle of Wight.

According to the Southern Water team, in some cases, people have been taking photographs and videos on their sites and posting them on social media.

A spokesperson for the company told OnTheWight,

“The sensitivity of our sites combined with the current terrorism threat level means trespassers, regardless of their intention, may be viewed as attempting to interfere with the public water supply.

“We work closely with the relevant agencies to respond to incidents as our sites have various security features, from CCTV to silent alarms.

“Most importantly, we want people to stay safe. Our sites have many hazards such as chemicals, high voltage equipment and machinery that can be very dangerous, even deadly, to untrained members of the public.”

Friday, 22nd September, 2017 3:37pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fF2

Filed under: Business, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Water

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*