Rally against Isle of Wight council budget cuts postponed

If you were planning to attend the rally against council cuts on Saturday, be aware that due to strong winds and heavy rain it has been postponed.

The forecast of strong winds and heavy rain have forced organisers of Saturday’s rally against Isle of Wight council cuts to postpone the event.

Due to take place in St Thomas’s Square from midday the event called for Islanders to join together to oppose the continuing cuts being made by the Isle of Wight council (£76m in the last 8 years) due to the Government giving them less each year.

Once a new date has been agreed we’ll let you know the details.

Image: ke_netan_to under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 9th November, 2018 4:12pm

By

