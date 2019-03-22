Rare sightings of the Great Spotted Cuckoo in Ventnor

Bird watchers – aka twitchers – have been flocking to Ventnor this week to catch a glance of the Great Spotted Cuckoo.

Anyone walking between Ventnor and Bonchurch today (Friday) along the revetment will have witnessed bird lovers gathering to take photos or just see in person the rare sighting.

The Great Spotted Cuckoo is widely spread throughout Africa and the Mediterranean Basin. It feeds on insects, spiders, small reptiles and hairy caterpillars, so will do well in Ventnor.

If you spot it yourself, do let the log it with BirdGuides.

Our thanks to OnTheWight reader, Sally Phillips, for the heads up and photo.

Image: © Sally Phillips

Image: Michele Lamberti under CC BY 2.0