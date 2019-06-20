Rave Against Cancer returns for another event this month. Book now

Alicks shares details of this upcoming charity event. Ed

After raising just under £2,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support over our last three “Rave Against Cancer” events, we’re back for round four!

This time we’ve decided to turn our attention closer to home and support a charity who are active locally. Our chosen charity is the Wessex Cancer Trust, they are focused on the mental well being of cancer patients and their loved ones. They have a branch in Newport, Lugley Street.

Bigger and better than ever

We are going bigger and better than ever this time and have put together a very big line up, including MissRepresent (pictured above), winner of the best female artist at the 2015 We Love Jungle Awards and the 2016 National Drum and Bass Awards. MissRepresent has played sell out shows across the world from London to Seoul Korea.

We are incredibly excited to be bringing her to the Isle of Wight for the night out that makes a difference.

Too Greezey and Deviation

We have also booked two of the Island’s most acclaimed Drum and Bass DJs / Producers, Too Greezey and Deviation.

Both these guys have played events up and down the UK and beyond and have had releases and support from some of the scenes biggest names.

Where and when

This time Rave Against is being hosted by the recently opened Newport Venue Bar 21, a fantastic space which is already booking up some incredibly exciting events and looks set to become a major part of Isle of Wight nightlife.

The event takes place on Friday 28th June, doors open at 9pm and music runs until 3am.

Advance tickets are priced at £5 each and available from Fatsoma.com, simply search “Pressure IOW” or “Bar 21 Isle of Wight” to find them.

There’ll be tickets on the door, but the last Rave Against events have been sell outs, so we advise people to buy in advance to guarantee their place.

All proceeds go to the charity.

Image: © DJ MissRepresent