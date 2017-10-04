Read Isle of Wight council’s ‘Our Island, Our Vision’ corporate plan

Cabinet members will be asked to approve the Corporate Plan and recommend its approval to the full council which meets later this month.

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

dave stewart and theresa may -

The Isle of Wight Cabinet will be meeting next week to discuss the proposed 2017 to 2020 Isle of Wight Council Corporate Plan.

Titled ‘Our Island | Our Vision’, the Corporate Plan features a foreword by Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, in which he explains the vision, “Is for the Isle of Wight to be an inspiring place in which to grow up, work, live and visit”.

The Corporate Plan promises “greater transparency” and “more effective scrutiny” of the council’s work “by peers and stakeholders”.

Cllr Stewart finishes his introduction by saying,

“This will be a council that works for everyone.”

Planned activities and measures
Short, medium and long term activities across each portfolio are set out in the Corporate Plan (see below).

Members of the Cabinet are recommended to approve the plan and recommend its approval to full council.


Location map
View the location of this story.

Wednesday, 4th October, 2017 5:00pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fGX

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

1 Comment

  1. steephilljack


    4.Oct.2017 6:27pm

    Page B-8 sets a medium term objective that “People take responsibility for their own health and well being”.
    Does that mean that we will have to pay for it ?

    Report comment

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*