The Isle of Wight Cabinet will be meeting next week to discuss the proposed 2017 to 2020 Isle of Wight Council Corporate Plan.

Titled ‘Our Island | Our Vision’, the Corporate Plan features a foreword by Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, in which he explains the vision, “Is for the Isle of Wight to be an inspiring place in which to grow up, work, live and visit”.

The Corporate Plan promises “greater transparency” and “more effective scrutiny” of the council’s work “by peers and stakeholders”.

Cllr Stewart finishes his introduction by saying,

“This will be a council that works for everyone.”

Planned activities and measures

Short, medium and long term activities across each portfolio are set out in the Corporate Plan (see below).

Members of the Cabinet are recommended to approve the plan and recommend its approval to full council.





Location map

View the location of this story.