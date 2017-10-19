Read some of the amazing stories from police bravery awards

The police share this latest news. Ed

Superintendent Sarah Jackson has praised the officers under her command for their services to the Isle of Wight.

Police officers were joined by police community support officers (PCSO’s), special constables, police staff, and the public at the awards ceremony at Newport Congregational Church on Tuesday 17 October.

Amazing testament to teamwork

Superintendent Sarah Jackson said:

“Every single time that an officer puts on their uniform they understand the responsibility they carry to keep the public safe. I’m so proud that we can take this opportunity to recognise their outstanding service to the communities on the Isle of Wight. “So often we hear that police officers run towards danger to ensure the safety of the public and to preserve life. The awards that we have presented demonstrate this dedication and bravery without question. “That my officers of all ranks have put themselves in harm’s way to save lives is an amazing testament to the teamwork and support that the policing family has here on the Island. The work we undertake with other agencies and the Community Safety Partnership ensures that after we have helped people in need or distress that we can provide ongoing support to enable their wellbeing in the future. “Each recipient of these awards should be proud of their achievements, every single one of their colleagues across Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight certainly is.”

Four officers have been given Association of Chief Police Officers’ (now NPCC) National Police Lifesaving Committee awards in recognition of outstanding water-based rescues.

Man rescued from Medina River in total darkness

Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney presented awards to Inspector Adam Henderson-Parish and PC Dave Cooper, after they assisted a 58 year-old man who had fallen into the river Medina in total darkness on 8 September 2015. PC Lisa Fletcher was unable to attend the awards ceremony, but is also a recipient.

The man had been spotted by a CCTV operator walking along a dual carriageway before walking down a steep slope close to the river in the dark. PC’s Cooper and Fletcher attended the location and made their way to the river by torchlight. They heard and saw the man in distress in the water twenty feet below them. He only had a fingertip grip of a concrete wall to prevent him from being carried downstream or pulled under by the fast flowing current which was around seven feet deep.

Inspector Henderson-Parish then arrived to assist his colleagues. Inspector Henderson-Parish moved to the opposite bank on foot with a water safety ring and after several attempts managed to get the man, who was quickly losing strength, to grab hold of the ring after it was thrown to him. The officers then offered reassurance and encouragement to the man, who was becoming disorientated, so that he could let go of the wall and be pulled to safety.

Inspector Henderson-Parish then leaned over a wall to secure a hold on the man. Inspector Henderson-Parish maintained this position, anchored by a member of the public who held his feet, until the fire service arrived with a ladder to bring the man to safety. The man who was rescued was taken to hospital and has since made a full recovery.

Rescue of suspect escaping in the Solent

Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney also presented an award to PC Kris Thon who commandeered a hovercraft on Tuesday 16 September 2016 at Ryde to rescue a suspect.

The man had waded out into the sea and put himself in a dangerous position in the middle of commercial boating lanes with only his head above the water.

PC Thon utilised a variety of tactics showing intelligent and lateral thinking under pressure. The rescue was successful and the Hovertravel staff were extremely impressed.

Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney said:

“I’d like to echo Superintendent Jackson’s comments, I am delighted to personally congratulate all of the recipients at this ceremony for their work to keep the Isle of Wight as a safe place to live and work. “These two incidents in the river Medina and on the mud flats at Ryde highlight how dangerous the job of an officer can be. The officers’ selfless actions helped to save a life in the most extreme of circumstances. Their bravery is an inspiration to their colleagues and the wider community on the Island.”

Rescue of teenager from cliff ledge

A number of other officers serving the communities of the Isle of Wight were presented with awards for their outstanding work by District Commander, Superintendent Sarah Jackson.

PC Martin Rogers was recognised for three incidents of bravery.

One if these incidents was in Sandown on 12 September 2017. A teenage girl who had been drinking was located on the wrong side of a six-foot high fence on a small ledge at the top of a cliff. The ledge was affected by erosion and the teenager could easily have fallen. A member of the public had made their way onto the ledge to get a secure grip on the girl. PC Rogers was concerned for the safety of both people and handcuffed the girl to the railings so that she couldn’t fall and that the second person could get to safety.

PC Rogers who was also on the ledge then used two pairs of handcuffs to guide the girl to safety using each railing as an anchor point. He is commended for prioritising the safety of both people to ensure that they reached safety with his assistance.

Other awards

PC Kris Thon received his second award of the night when his innovation, professionalism, resilience, and determination were highlighted after he arrested three wanted men.

PCSO Steve Hull was recognised for his professionalism and assistance to an officer and for completing vital early enquiries for an investigation beyond his usual duties.

A number of officers and staff members were awarded a victim satisfaction bronze award after each receiving six or more positive pieces of feedback from victims of crime in the last year. The officers included: PC Sarah Waldegrave, PC Stuart Pearson, and crime scene investigator Stephen Clarke.

In addition three members of the Special Constabulary, which is made up of volunteers were recognised for their commitment. Specials Inspector Andrew Pullen, SC Jennette Wherry, and SC Claire Dawnay were all given a bronze tie pin for dedicating considerable hours to their roles in the last three years