Really Hot Chili Peppers headline Good Friday show at Coburgs

Jon shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

Island promoters, Real Live Events (who started out in the late 1990s with events at the Ventnor Winter Gardens with acts such as Sam Brown, The Groundhogs and The Crazy World of Arthur Brown), have confirmed the country’s leading Chili Peppers tribute – Birmingham’s Really Hot Chili Peppers as this year’s Good Friday show at Coburgs in Ryde.

Very much at the top of the tribute tree, The Really Hot Chili Peppers having performed all over the world for the last 17 years – they were the first and remain the best of their kind so expect a highly energetic and accurate performance of all the classics including Give It Away, Under The Bridge, Scar Tissue, Californication, By The Way, Aeroplane and many many more.

Hastag and Riff Raff

Ably supported by the Island’s own funk rock royalty Hashtag, comprising Nigel Leppard, guitar and lead vocals, Scott Lupin Anderson, bass and vocals and Jason Siviter on drums this will be one hell of a way to kick off your Easter weekend.

Riff/Raff, without doubt one of the most popular local rock bands, will be performing a selection of classics from the likes of Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, The Cult, Iron Maiden, Motorhead – and even a full throttle Abba classic.

Supporting the Hospice

£3 from every ticket sold will be donated to the Earl Mountbatten Hospice. Supporting the Hospice is something Real Live Events are very happy to do. Organiser, Jon Mortimer, said,

“We and all the local musicians know the important service they provide. A couple of my closest friends had parents cared for by the hospice and they certainly saw the comfort it brought and were grateful for it.”

Nothing but socks for encore

Really Hot Chili Peppers lead singer, Al Jamieson, who performed here exactly four years ago at the last Chili Peppers show, said,

“I was a last minute replacement for the Hot Red Chili Peppers show in Ryde as their guy was taken ill and the gig was an absolute blast. “We would think twice about doing such a revealing encore again though, (the band returned with nothing but socks to cover their dignity, a la the actual Chili Peppers,) as Real Live Events had a hen party in and it was the most rabid excitable group of ladies we’d ever encountered! Are they all like that on the Isle of Wight?”

Special deal on tickets

With the country’s longest running and most successful Chili Peppers tribute performing a greatest hits set the evening really will be something special.

Group deals of buy five get one free and buy ten get three free are also available.

Tickets will be available on the door from 7.30pm and Hashtag will be kicking things off at 8pm, Riff/Raff approx 8.50pm and the Chili Peppers scheduled for 9.45pm – 11.30 pm. 16/17 yr olds must be accompanied.

You can also book online in advance via the Coburgs Website. Or buy in person from Coburgs, Lesley’s Nutshell in Ventnor, Bagel Wrap in Ryde, Visual Impact in Newport, Gold Tone in Newport or Volume One Music Shop in Shanklin.

Image: © Stan Bouman Photography