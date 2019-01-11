‘Recognise Fibromyalgia as a disability’ Petition wins Parliamentary debate

What is Fibromyalgia Syndrome? (click to expand)

Fibromyalgia Syndrome is thought to affect one in 20 people. Women are seven times more likely to have the condition than men.

Symptoms include chronic widespread neuropathic pain, chronic fatigue and long-term sleep disturbance, light and chemical sensitivity, chronic stiffness and muscle/joint pain. Many people with FMS also experience restless leg syndrome, chronic migraines, irritable bowel syndrome and more.

The symptoms of FMS are caused by a dysfunction of the central nervous system. An imbalance of chemicals in the spinal fluid send messages to the brain that result in chronic pain shooting around the body.

People with FMS are also hypersensitive to pain, feeling around three times more pain than a normal healthy person. For example, scratching an itch on your arm just slightly too firmly can feel like your skin is being pulled apart by red-hot knives.

Scientists have been researching the condition for many decades and over ten years ago German scientists successfully discovered the DNA fingerprint for FMS, leading to the conclusion that the condition is genetic. It’s thought to be triggered by either a virus, trauma to the body (such as giving birth or an operation), or an emotionally stressful event.

There is currently no cure for FMS. Patients learn to manage the condition through a controlled drug regime and changes to lifestyle.