‘Recognise Fibromyalgia as a disability’ Petition wins Parliamentary debate

There are many Islanders who live with this chronic condition and will be pleased to hear that a debate on the petition calling for the condition to be recognised as a disability will take place in Parliament next week.

westminster hall debate

The Isle of Wight has many residents who live with the debilitating chronic condition, Fibromyalgia Syndrome (FMS).

They may be among the 114,000+ who have already signed the petition calling on the Government to consider recognising the condition as a disability rather than an impairment.

Fibromyalgia Syndrome is thought to affect one in 20 people. Women are seven times more likely to have the condition than men.

Symptoms include chronic widespread neuropathic pain, chronic fatigue and long-term sleep disturbance, light and chemical sensitivity, chronic stiffness and muscle/joint pain. Many people with FMS also experience restless leg syndrome, chronic migraines, irritable bowel syndrome and more.

The symptoms of FMS are caused by a dysfunction of the central nervous system. An imbalance of chemicals in the spinal fluid send messages to the brain that result in chronic pain shooting around the body.

People with FMS are also hypersensitive to pain, feeling around three times more pain than a normal healthy person. For example, scratching an itch on your arm just slightly too firmly can feel like your skin is being pulled apart by red-hot knives.

Scientists have been researching the condition for many decades and over ten years ago German scientists successfully discovered the DNA fingerprint for FMS, leading to the conclusion that the condition is genetic. It’s thought to be triggered by either a virus, trauma to the body (such as giving birth or an operation), or an emotionally stressful event.

There is currently no cure for FMS. Patients learn to manage the condition through a controlled drug regime and changes to lifestyle.

Parliamentary debate
The petition, started by Adrienne Lakin from Chesterfield, has attracted over 114,000 signatures so far and is still rising.

Adrienne has lived with FMS for over ten years and her petition was supported by her local MP, Toby Perkins. Once the petition went over the 100,000 signature mark, he was able to secure a debate in Westminster Hall.

Watch it live
It takes place on Tuesday 16th January from 9.30am and you can watch the live debate here, courtesy of Parliament Live TV.

