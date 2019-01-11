‘Recognise Fibromyalgia as a disability’ Petition wins Parliamentary debate

The Isle of Wight has many residents who live with the debilitating chronic condition, Fibromyalgia Syndrome (FMS).
They may be among the 114,000+ who have already signed the petition calling on the Government to consider recognising the condition as a disability rather than an impairment.
Parliamentary debate
The petition, started by Adrienne Lakin from Chesterfield, has attracted over 114,000 signatures so far and is still rising.
Adrienne has lived with FMS for over ten years and her petition was supported by her local MP, Toby Perkins. Once the petition went over the 100,000 signature mark, he was able to secure a debate in Westminster Hall.
Watch it live
It takes place on Tuesday 16th January from 9.30am and you can watch the live debate here, courtesy of Parliament Live TV.
