Friends win Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

Helen shares this fantastic news on behalf of Friends of Freshwater Library. Ed

The Friends of Freshwater Library, a group of volunteers based in the West Wight, have been honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK (equivalent of an MBE for voluntary groups).

FOFL, founded in 2012 with the aim of keeping the library open, has become a thriving and dynamic community group committed to the preservation and development of our library, through fundraising, events and day to day support of the library service.

Visit to Buckingham Palace

Ann Fraser and Helen Wood from the FOFL committee attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May, along with other recipients of this year’s Award.

FOFL is one of 281 charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year. The number of nominations and awards has increased year on year since the awards were introduced in 2002, showing that the voluntary sector is thriving and full of innovative ideas to make life better for those around them.

Diverse range of award-winners

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by volunteer groups to benefit their local communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate the Queen’s Golden Jubilee. Winners are announced each year on 2nd June – the anniversary of the Queen’s Coronation.

Award winners this year are wonderfully diverse. They include volunteers helping people overcome mental health problems through sport, volunteers using caravans as mobile cafe/information centres in geographically remote locations and another group mentoring children who have a parent in prison.

Fraser: “Thrilled and honoured”

The FOFL committee members will receive the award from Susie Sheldon, Lord Lieutenant of The Isle of Wight, later this summer.

Ann Fraser, FOFL Chair, says: