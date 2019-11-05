Recognition for Isle of Wight Police officers, PCSO, detention officer and a forensic nurse practitioner

Superintendent Sarah Jackson has praised police officers, police staff and partners for their work to help people on the Isle of Wight.

Police officers, a Police Community Support Officer, a Detention Officer and a Forensic Nurse Practitioner were all recognised at the district commander’s awards ceremony at Newport Congregational Church Hall on Tuesday 15 October.

They included: Sergeant Mark Lyth, Detention Officer Rosina Hughes, PC Darin Young, PC Scott Cooper and Forensic Nurse Practitioner, Jane Danaher, received Chief Constable Commendations.

Two lives saved

On Monday 14 January 2019 Sergeant Lyth was on duty in the Isle of Wight custody centre when three men were brought in.

It was identified that they needed medical attention, and the on-call nurse, Jane Danaher, was called in. The men’s health started to deteriorate significantly as a result of having taken drugs before they were arrested.

One of the men became difficult to rouse and was taken to A&E. Another of the men was examined by Miss Danaher, during which he collapsed and required the immediate application of oxygen. His condition continued to deteriorate rapidly. As a result of the medical assistance including resuscitation from Miss Danaher, Detention Officer Rosina Hughes and PC Darin Young, he was then able to be taken to hospital albeit in a serious condition.

PC Scott Cooper was tasked with keeping constant observations of the third man. He did this diligently and calmly despite the situation in the other cells and ensured that his detainee was roused regularly, his airway was kept clear and his medical condition constantly assessed, enabling the other officers to focus on the other seriously ill detainees.

The officers involved in this incident remained calm and professional throughout. They administered medical aid, far beyond what would normally be expected. The situation was highly stressful and they demonstrated professionalism as individuals and as a team.

The combined effort of these officers and the nurse saved the lives of two detainees, possibly a third.

Talked woman away from cliff edge

PCSO Justin Keefe received a District Commanders Award.

Officers were called to reports of a distressed woman on the cliff edge at Freshwater Bay.

PCSO Justin Keefe

PCSO Justin Keefe was first on scene and located the distressed woman, who was very close to the cliff edge.

PCSO Keefe spoke with the woman to try and persuade her to come away from the edge. After an hour of negotiations, she started to crawl back towards land. Unfortunately she then fell unconscious, collapsing at the cliff edge. She was recovered by coastguard and taken to hospital.

PCSO Keefe showed outstanding skills in what were very difficult circumstances and managed to safe guard the life this woman.

Work against knife crime

Sergeant Justin Pringle received a District Commanders Award.

Sergeant Justin Pringle was recognised for his work around Operation Sceptre; the national response to knife crime.

Working with multiple internal departments and outside agencies, Sgt Pringle has led enforcement and preventative work across the Island; including work with secondary schools and visiting retailers.

Sergeant Justin Pringle

Between April 18 and April 19, the Isle of Wight saw a reduction in knife crime and a significant part of this is down to Sgt Pringle’s hard work.

Following the awards ceremony Superintendent Sarah Jackson said: