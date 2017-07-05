Recognition for Newport Under 14s football players

Graham shares this latest report from the Newport Under 14s football team. Ed

Newport under 14s have been busy over the last couple of weeks. It all started last Saturday at the Bargeman’s Rest, where the annual awards ceremony took place.

The main award-winners were The Golden Boot for Brad Thompson, Players’ Player for Ryan Hughes, Supporters’ Players Awards for Ryan Hughes and Jaik Holton. Ben Snow received the Manager’s Player award, whilst Most Improved Players were Ashton Moss-Simmonds and Jack Turner.

The Chairman’s award went to Graham Snow. Individual trophies were awarded for winning the league, and medals for winning the Sports Tours Easter tournament.

Also on display was the League, The Island Cup, the Sports Tours Easter Tournament trophy and the ESF festival of football Tournament Trophy which was won at Butlins (Bognor Regis).

Weekend action

This weekend sees the team travel to St. Georges Park Burton, the home of the English FA to participate in ESF Festival Grand Finale champion of champions event, which they qualified for by winning their heat at Butlins Bognor Regis.

Newport are drawn in Group 1, alongside Port Tennant Colts from Swansea, Castle Park Youth (Sunderland) and Lane Head Chargers (West Midlands) the top team from each group play off in the final to be crowned ESF champions 2017.

Manager Stuart Simmonds said,