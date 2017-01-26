Reconnect with yourself at this Isle of Wight Digital Detox weekend

Imagine how wonderful it would feel to be able to detach yourself for a weekend from the shackles of 21st century life.

Well, that’s entirely possible at the Digital Detox Weekend taking place on the Isle of Wight in May 2017.

Disconnect from social media, pack away your laptop and forget about your responsibilities whilst getting down to the serious business of making new connections, play and exploring.

This is your chance to swap notifications, meetings and deadlines for campfires, dancing, yoga and adventure.

Where is this place?

A beautiful mansion in Bonchurch on the Isle of Wight, set in ten acres of woodland and gardens, is the perfect setting for your adventure.

The beach is also only a short walk from the house.

What can I do?

To take your mind off Snapchat a number of different activities have been put together for you to try.

Primitive Skills – Trek off into the woods and get making. Experienced instructors will teach you to build shelters and the skills you need to get more out of the great outdoors.

Campfire music night – What better way to connect with new friends than around a roaring fire.

Join your new tribe and toast some marshmallows, paint your face and dance if you want to (no-one will judge). There’s a fully licensed cash bar on site, so everything is covered.

Yoga and Meditation Classes – There is yoga and meditation.

The fully trained teachers will lead you through full mindfulness and stretch sessions.

Explore and Discover – Free time for yourself – wander in the grounds and surrounding countryside.

If you feel like finishing that book you’re welcome to read in the drawing room.

Hot tub time machine (and splash time) – There’s a hot tub! What more can we say really?

Just for good measure there’s splash time in the swimming pool. Relaxing swim or full on water volleyball tournament it’s up to you.

Where do I sleep and what do I eat?

You will have exclusive use of the house and grounds. There are chefs on site making comforting classic food, so you’ll be catered for all weekend.

A cash bar will be available on Saturday night.

You can book either single, twin bedrooms or group dorm rooms.

Book now to secure your place

The Digital Detox weekend takes place on Saturday 6th to Sunday 7th May 2017.

For this weekend there are 24 places available. The organisers did this on purpose, as staying small means they can focus on each person individually.

It also allows you to meet everyone and actually have a chance at remembering all their names.

What are you waiting for? Go get adventuring!

Book your place now.

