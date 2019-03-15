Record Store Day returns to Ventnor Exchange this April

Mhairi shares details of this upcoming event for your diaries. Ed

Record Store Day (13th April) is the one day of the year when over 200 independent record shops all across the UK come together to celebrate their unique culture.

Bringing together music enthusiasts each year to celebrate the culture and ethos of independent music shops and the vinyl format, RSD is now a firm fixture on the calendar.

Ventnor Exchange presents its fifth edition of RSD with a host of live in store performances and the return of the Big RSD Music Quiz!

Limited edition releases

We are one of the only places on the Island where you can get hold of some of those very limited edition releases made available for the day.

Music fans arrive very early in the morning to get in line so to be in with a chance of getting what you’re after make sure you set your alarm.

Live music and Quiz

A full schedule of live music planned for the day as well as the full list of RSD releases will be released very soon.

The Big RSD quiz will be hosted by the lovable and audacious Bobbin Dixon, local comedian and front-man of punk band, Bobbin and the Babymakers.

Record Cleaning service

Throughout the day we’ll also be offering record cleaning from the truly amazing Keith Monk’s Record Cleaning, so bring in your old dusty vinyl or even get your new purchases into perfect working order.

You’ll be amazed at the difference! Demos of Keith Monks record cleaning machines throughout the day.

See the Ventnor Exchange Website for full details of live music line-up and RSD releases.

Image: M Pincus under CC BY 2.0