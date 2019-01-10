Re~Cycle Bikes to Africa: Donate your unwanted bikes to this great cause

Sue shares this latest news. Ed

It’s that time of year when people are trying to de-clutter.

If you have an unwanted bicycle, why not donate it to Re~Cycle Bikes to Africa?

In some parts of Africa it can take up to four hours to get to school, water or other necessities.

What is Re~Cycle: Bikes to Africa?

Re~Cycle: Bikes to Africa provides used bikes from the UK to people in rural Africa who need them and we teach them how to maintain them.

So far, Re~Cycle has sent over 100,000 bikes to Africa – but more are always needed.

Donate your bikes

Bring your unwanted bicycles, helmet, spare wheels, and bike tools to Innerspaces, Place Rd Cowes ( It’s down the side of The Range).

Here the bikes are stored, free of charge, (‘Thank you, Innerspaces!’) until we have a truckload to take to the charity’s headquarters in Colchester.

For more information about the projects to which the bikes go, look at Re~Cycle’s Website