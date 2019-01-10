Re~Cycle Bikes to Africa: Donate your unwanted bikes to this great cause

If you’re having a clear out why not donate your unwanted bicycles, etc to Re~Cycle: Bikes to Africa where they will be put to good use.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Sue Bailey and Neil Oliver about to unload bikesin Colchester

Sue shares this latest news. Ed

It’s that time of year when people are trying to de-clutter.

If you have an unwanted bicycle, why not donate it to Re~Cycle Bikes to Africa?

In some parts of Africa it can take up to four hours to get to school, water or other necessities.

What is Re~Cycle: Bikes to Africa?
Re~Cycle: Bikes to Africa provides used bikes from the UK to people in rural Africa who need them and we teach them how to maintain them.

So far, Re~Cycle has sent over 100,000 bikes to Africa – but more are always needed.

Donate your bikes
Bring your unwanted bicycles, helmet, spare wheels, and bike tools to Innerspaces, Place Rd Cowes ( It’s down the side of The Range).

Here the bikes are stored, free of charge, (‘Thank you, Innerspaces!’) until we have a truckload to take to the charity’s headquarters in Colchester.

For more information about the projects to which the bikes go, look at Re~Cycle’s Website

Thursday, 10th January, 2019 12:28pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2m4s

Filed under: Cowes, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*