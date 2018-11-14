Here’s how you can recycle your Remembrance poppies

It’s great to hear about this scheme to recycle Remembrance Poppies. Here’s how you can do your bit to help.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

remembrance poppy - facebook group

Now that Remembrance Sunday has passed many of you will have your Remembrance Poppies sitting on your dressing table or sideboard, wondering whether to throw them away or put back in the drawer for next year.

For those of you who are ecologically minded, you might be interested to hear that you can recycle your Poppy.

Head to Sainsbury’s
Until the end of the month (30 November), take your old Poppies to any Sainsbury’s branch and they’ll be sent back to the British Legion Poppy warehouse in Aylesford.

Once there, they are dismantled, with the plastic button and stem are used again to make Poppies for next year’s Appeal, and the paper petal and leaf forms recycled.

How great is that?

More info
Find out more by visiting the Royal British Legion’s Facebook Group.

Image: © Asma Bibi‎

Wednesday, 14th November, 2018 11:02am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lPn

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*