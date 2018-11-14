Here’s how you can recycle your Remembrance poppies

Now that Remembrance Sunday has passed many of you will have your Remembrance Poppies sitting on your dressing table or sideboard, wondering whether to throw them away or put back in the drawer for next year.

For those of you who are ecologically minded, you might be interested to hear that you can recycle your Poppy.

Head to Sainsbury’s

Until the end of the month (30 November), take your old Poppies to any Sainsbury’s branch and they’ll be sent back to the British Legion Poppy warehouse in Aylesford.

Once there, they are dismantled, with the plastic button and stem are used again to make Poppies for next year’s Appeal, and the paper petal and leaf forms recycled.

How great is that?

More info

Find out more by visiting the Royal British Legion’s Facebook Group.

Image: © Asma Bibi‎