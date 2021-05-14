Red Funnel announce more late night high-speed crossings

Red Funnel is pleased to announce it is adding more Hi-Speed Red Jet crossings from Monday 17th May.

The new crossing times being added to the Red Jet timetable are:

Monday to Sunday

Departing Southampton: 21:35

Departing West Cowes: 22:15

Fridays and Saturdays only

Departing Southampton: 22:55

Departing West Cowes: 23:35

The increase in service coincides with the expected increase in passenger demand due to the easing of lockdown restrictions from Monday including the reopening of indoor hospitality, attractions and hotels.

For all Red Funnel timetables and for more information visit the Website.

News shared by Enya on behalf of Red Funnel. Ed