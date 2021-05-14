Red Funnel announce more late night high-speed crossings

The increase in service coincides with the expected increase in passenger demand due to the easing of lockdown restrictions from Monday including the reopening of indoor hospitality, attractions and hotels

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Red Jet Service leaving Southampton

Red Funnel is pleased to announce it is adding more Hi-Speed Red Jet crossings from Monday 17th May.

The new crossing times being added to the Red Jet timetable are:

Monday to Sunday

  • Departing Southampton: 21:35
  • Departing West Cowes: 22:15

Fridays and Saturdays only

  • Departing Southampton: 22:55
  • Departing West Cowes: 23:35

The increase in service coincides with the expected increase in passenger demand due to the easing of lockdown restrictions from Monday including the reopening of indoor hospitality, attractions and hotels. 

For all Red Funnel timetables and for more information visit the Website.

News shared by Enya on behalf of Red Funnel. Ed

Friday, 14th May, 2021 5:17pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2oqZ

Filed under: Cowes, Featured, Ferry, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*