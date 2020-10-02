Red Funnel booking system back in place, but some limitations still

Following on from the major IT problems experienced by Isle of Wight ferry company, Red Funnel, earlier in the week, the company say their booking system is now (Friday) back up and running.

However, there are still some limitations for customers, including:

Customers wishing to pay for their booking using their Travel card must do so via telephone until further notice



Some customers may have trouble accessing their online customer profile/account and others may see that their account is not showing the latest information. In cases where customers cannot access their online account, we advise customers to choose the “Guest Checkout” option, which will appear as an option in the online booking sequence shortly after selecting travel dates and times



Whilst customers will still earn Red Funnel Reward Points as usual, they will be temporarily unable to apply the points against their booking.

Take a paper copy of your ticket

Fran Collins, CEO of Red Funnel said,

“Further to the above, we regret that the IT issue is continuing to impact our ability to consistently use our automated number plate recognition system for all bookings and we must continue to ask customers to bring a copy of their E-ticket and present it upon check-in.”

Red Funnel are encouraging customers to take a printed (paper) copy of their E-ticket; however, customers can still show a copy of their ticket using their mobile phone or tablet.

Customers are reminded to arrive a little earlier than usual (approx. 45-60 min) ahead of departure to allow extra time for our more manual check-in process.

Collins: Customers thanked for their patience

Ms Collins finished by saying,

“We continue to thank our customers for their patience during this time, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused as we work as quickly as possible to restore our systems.”

Find out more

For the latest updates to travel, please check the Service Status.

Customer services can be reached on 02380 019192 (Mon-Fri 08:00-19:00 / Sat-Sun 08:00- 18:00).