Red Funnel reduce RedJet timetable from 2nd Jan 2021

Following recent increases to regional restrictions, Red Funnel has today announced it is making changes to its Hi-Speed Red Jet timetable.

While the operator will maintain its daily Red Jet service between Southampton and West Cowes seven days a week, the service will again move to a “commuter” timetable format effective this Saturday, 2nd January.

Southampton to West Cowes

Mon-Fri: 5.35am, 6.55am, 8.15am / 4.15pm, 5.35pm, 6.55pm, 8.15pm

Sat-Sun: 6.55am, 8.15am / 4.15pm, 5.35pm, 6.55pm

Cowes to Southampton

Mon-Fri: 6.15am, 7.35am, 8.55am / 4.55pm, 6.15pm, 7.35pm, 8.55pm

Sat-Sun: 7.35am, 8.55am / 4.55pm, 6.15pm, 7.35am

As a result of the increase in local restrictions both on the Isle of Wight and in Southampton, Red Funnel has again experienced significant drops in demand for services, with up to 90% fewer than pre-pandemic levels

The revised timetable has been used previously during times of very low passenger movements and will serve the majority of Red Jet customers who continue to commute for essential reasons, with an expected 70% of passengers already travelling at the same times as the revised schedule.

This new temporary timetable meets the needs of most regular passengers still travelling for essential reasons.

With demand significantly reduced, the Red Jets will also be able to carry up to five full size (non-folding) bicycles per crossing, on a first come first served basis.

To support Islanders crossing the Solent following the suspension of the FastCat service, Red Funnel also confirms that the company will continue to accept all pre-booked Wightlink foot passenger tickets on both its routes between Southampton and East and West Cowes.

Collins: Balancing needs with long-term sustainability

Fran Collins, CEO, Red Funnel added:

“We continue to respond to the latest changes in restrictions and the needs of our community. As we have done throughout this challenging period, we strive to balance the short-term needs of the Island, its communities and our ability to sustain a lifeline service over the long-term. “We also continue to work closely with the other operators and the Isle of Wight Council to ensure that the Island remains connected and supplied to the best of our efforts, and we look forward to resuming normal timetables as soon as we’re able.”

For more information visit the Website and find all of the latest timetables on the Website.

News shared by Enya on behalf of Red Funnel. Ed