Red Funnel remind customers about essential travel only rules in force from Boxing Day

Following the government announcement, Red Funnel’s ferry service will operate between Tiers 3 and 4 once Southampton and the Isle of Wight move into their new Tiers, effective 00:01 on 26 December.

Southampton, presently in Tier 2, will be escalated to Tier 4, while the Isle of Wight, currently in Tier 1, will be escalated to Tier 3.

While we will not be making any immediate changes to our schedule vehicle and Red Jet timetables, these will continue to be reviewed and amendments may be announced next week. We will strive to give our customers as much notice as possible if any changes are required.

Essential travel only

We will continue to do all we can to support the government’s advice and wish to strongly emphasise the message that people MUST refer to the local restriction tier guide before planning travel to the Isle of Wight.

In particular, we stress that between now and when the new Tier changes come into place on 26 December, residents of areas currently classed as Tier 3 or Tier 4, should NOT travel to the Isle of Wight for leisure trips or non-essential reasons at this time. Similarly, Islanders should also avoid travel to Tier 3 and Tier 4.

From 26 December, our understanding is that this guidance will change, so that everyone travelling between the Island and Southampton should only travel for essential reasons as permitted by the government.

Evolving guidance

We urge anyone looking to travel to or from the Island to ensure they are keeping up to date with the latest government guidance, referring to the local restriction tier guide. This is especially important as guidance continues to evolve at short notice.

Customers are specifically urged to check the guidance right up until the date of their travel to ensure that travel is permissible, as well as to take note of any rules that would apply to their visit. Abiding by the new travel restrictions remains an individual, civic responsibility, and we trust customers to act with integrity and in accordance with the law.

Changes to bookings

We continue to see large numbers of cancellations and postponed booking requests from customers over the holiday period.

Customers who need to make changes can amend their booking to a new date with no added administration or penalty fees, although a difference in base fare cost may apply.

Put your booking ‘on hold’

Customers are also able to place their booking ‘on hold’ and take until 31 March 2021 to decide when they wish to travel and make a booking for any time in 2021.

The easiest way to make changes to future bookings is to make a request through Red Funnel’s online “Amendment /Cancellation Form” on the Website. Any customers who do not wish to rebook or receive a credit can also learn more on this page and consider their options.

