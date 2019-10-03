Red Funnel show their support for Mountbatten’s ‘Go Yellow’ day

Enya shares this latest news on behalf of Red Funnel. Ed

Red Funnel Ferries is proud to support ‘Go Yellow’, an annual Mountbatten Isle of Wight fundraiser which aims to “turn the Island yellow” for the day.

Red Funnel will be donating £20 for every yellow car, motorcycle or van booked to travel under a special offer between Friday 4th October (the official Go Yellow Day) through until Sunday, 13th October 2019.

Go Yellow with Mountbatten raises funds and awareness in support of Islanders and their families facing death, dying and bereavement.

The initiative encourages anyone to take part by wearing, eating or doing something with a yellow theme to raise money and have fun while supporting Island families.

Book online

To activate the Red Funnel donation as well as save 20% on their ferry crossing, customers travelling in a yellow car, motorcycle or van should book online.

The offer is open to those travelling in either direction between East Cowes and Southampton.

Charity of the Year

Red Funnel chose Mountbatten as its official Charity of the Year for 2019 as part of its efforts to help support local charities who share its social responsibility aims, particularly those directly benefiting the Isle of Wight community.

Dani Johnson, Community Events Fundraiser for Mountbatten said:

“Many thanks indeed to all those Going Yellow in any way on Friday 4 October. You can donate or find out more about Go Yellow and Mountbatten at www.mountbatten.org.uk “All funds raised go to support over 1,300 Islanders and their families at the end of life, when they need us the most. We couldn’t provide the level of care and support that we do, without your help. Thank you.”

For more information and full Terms and Conditions of Red Funnel’s Go Yellow Day offer please visit the Red Funnel Website.