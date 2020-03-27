Red Funnel step in to honour pre-booked Yarmouth foot passenger tickets

Following the recent announcement that Wightlink is temporarily suspending its Yarmouth to Lymington service, Red Funnel is supporting its fellow Isle of Wight ferry operator and offering alternative travel arrangements for customers.

The Wightlink service from Yarmouth to Lymington will be suspended after the last service on Tuesday 31st March, after the company recently announced a need to prioritise its resources during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

To support those who need to travel for essential reasons, Red Funnel will honour any pre-booked foot passenger tickets (including season ticket holders) from Wightlink customers on any Red Funnel foot passenger crossing with no additional fare payable.

Fran Collins, CEO of Red Funnel, commented:

“We understand and sympathise with Wightlink’s tough decision to suspend one of its routes in these extraordinary times. “No ferry operator would wish to reduce services unless absolutely necessary and we fully support Wightlink at this time. “Red Funnel is doing all we can to maintain continuity for all customers across the communities we serve.”

For more information, bookings and service updates, customers should visit the Red Funnel website: https://www.redfunnel.co.uk

Image: © Richard Bache