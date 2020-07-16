Red Funnel the world’s first ferry company to receive compliance statement for Covid-19 measures

Red Funnel is proud to announce that it is the world’s first domestic ferry operator to receive the DNV GL Covid-19 Statement of Compliance.

The remote assessment certifies that Red Funnel has established reasonable measures to safeguard passengers, employees and crew from the Covid-19 infection.

Lifeline ferry service

Red Funnel has remained in operation throughout the pandemic to provide a lifeline ferry service to and from the Isle of Wight, continuously ensuring that its travel guidance consistently reflects the most current UK Government recommendations and taking all steps to minimise the spread of the infection.

Remote verification

In order to gain the accreditation, a comprehensive third-party verification of the company, the terminals, and the vessels, was performed remotely by DNV GL, Maritime Advisory experts based in Hamburg, Germany.

The DNV GL Covid-19 Statement of Compliance with Interferry Guidelines was developed to help ferry operators reassure stakeholders and customers that they have adopted concrete Covid-19 measures as they start to resume their passenger ferry services.

Collins: Recognises the daily efforts of our teams

Fran Collins, CEO of Red Funnel, said:

“We are very pleased to be the first domestic ferry operator in the world to have obtained the DNV GL Covid-19 Statement of Compliance with Interferry Guidelines. “This achievement recognises the daily efforts of our teams, both ashore and afloat, in going above and beyond to ensure the Government’s health guidelines are met and adhered to. “The health and safety of our passengers has always been our key priority and we have been continuously adopting our operations to ensure safe travel for our customers.”

Sterri: Delighted to issue our Covid-19 Statement of Compliance

Torgeir Sterri, West Europe Regional Manager, DNV GL – Maritime, commented:

“The Covid-19 outbreak has had a major impact on passenger vessels across Europe. As lockdown measures begin to relax in the UK, as well as in the rest of the region, ferry operators need to demonstrate that the right measures are in place to keep passengers and crew safe. “We are delighted to issue our Covid-19 Statement of Compliance with Interferry Guidelines to Red Funnel in order to support their operations and enhance the trust of their customers, employees and other stakeholders.”

O’Mahoney: Remote survey was highly successful

Sara O’Mahoney, Risk, Safety and Compliance Administration at Red Funnel, added:

“The remote survey was new to us, but it was highly successful. DNV GL’s expertise, attention to detail, and speed of delivery was very impressive and demonstrates its commitment to ensuring high standards of operation.”

For more information about how Red Funnel is helping its customers to Sail Safe, visit the Website.

News shared by Enya on behalf of Red Funnel. News OnTheWight has asked for a copy of the report. Ed