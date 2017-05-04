Red Funnel treats passengers on board Millennium Falcon ferry

Amy shares this latest news on behalf of Red Funnel. Ed

Red Funnel is celebrating Star Wars Day on May the fourth by renaming its Red Falcon vehicle ferry into the Millennium Falcon for the day.

Staff at the ferry firm have dressed up as a whole host of Star Wars characters, including Darth Vader, two Stormtroopers, Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi to meet and greet passengers, and give away toys, discounts and sweets. Darth Vader even took a turn in the bridge of the ferry, steering it to the Isle of Wight with his Stormtrooper henchmen.

Jonathan Green, marketing and communications director at Red Funnel, said:

“The team at Red Funnel are big Star Wars fans so we couldn’t let the day pass without a celebration. It has provided us with a great opportunity to dress up and get into the spirit, and entertain our passengers on the way to and from the Island.”

Passengers on board the ‘Millennium Falcon’ joined in the entertainment, with one car even playing the Imperial March has it boarded the car deck.

Click on images to see larger versions









