Red Funnel vehicle ferry timetable changes from next week

Red Funnel has announced minor changes to its vehicle ferry timetable, beginning this Tuesday 29th September and set to last until 2nd November. The update coincides with the change in seasonal demand at this time of the year.

Tuesday-Thursday

Vehicle ferry crossing times on Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday will remain as is per the current timetable; with five fewer departures from both sides of the Solent and some changes to departure times on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Red Funnel will also be increasing its freight-only ferry sailings via Red Kestrel on these three days to create more space for private vehicles aboard its vehicle ferry fleet.

Reduction in commuter numbers expected

With the latest Government guidance now advising people to work from home again where possible, Red Funnel expects to see some reduction in overall commuter numbers, supporting the decision to keep the Red Jet timetable as-is until further notice.

The existing timetable was determined in line with regular commuter and peak travel times, and on-board capacity continues to be reduced to support social distancing measures.

For more information about the timetables visit the Red Funnel Website.