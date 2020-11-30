RedJet reverts to ‘commuter timetable’ following Covid-19 lockdown

As the festive season approaches and in response to changes in national lockdown restrictions, Red Funnel has today released its official Christmas timetable for its vehicle and Red Jet services. The company has also announced the return of an expanded Red Jet timetable.

Effective this Wednesday, 2nd December, Red Jet crossings will revert to the timetable previously in effect prior to the operator’s current “commuter timetable”.

Red Jet Daily Departures, from 2nd – 20th December:

Departing Southampton (Terminal 2): 05:35*, 06:55, 08:15, 9:35, 10:55, 12:15, 13:35, 14:55, 16:15, 17:35, 18:55, 20:15

Departing West Cowes: 06:15*, 07:35, 08:55, 10:15, 11:35, 12:55, 14:15, 15:35, 16:55, 18:15, 19:35, 20:55

*No crossing at this time on Saturdays and Sundays

These new crossing times will remain consistent 7 days a week, with the exception of Saturday and Sunday, where there will be no 05:35 crossing from Southampton, and no 06:15 crossing from West Cowes.

See 2nd – 20th December Red Jet timetable on the Website.

Christmas Day sailing

Red Funnel is also pleased to announce that this year it will again be the only ferry operator sailing on the Solent on Christmas Day.

Identical to last year and years prior, Red Funnel will offer two departures from Southampton on 25 December (09:00 and 12:00) and two departures from East Cowes (10:30 and 13:30).

Timetables

The operator has also confirmed its timetable for the outlying holiday period (21st Dec – 4th Jan 2021).

See 21st December – 4th January Red Funnel vehicle ferry timetable on the Website.

The Red Jet timetable will also see a few adjustments within the festive time period.

See 21st December – 4th January 2021 Red Jet timetable on the Website.

Black Friday offer

Anyone planning their Christmas travel in advance can take advantage of Red Funnel’s Black Friday offer, with one-third off vehicle ferry travel on bookings made by midnight on Friday 11th December 2020.

The offer is valid on trips through until 31st October 2021, so residents and visitors alike can save on their travel for the Christmas period and beyond.

Keeping everyone safe

Red Funnel will also maintain its commitment to keep passengers, staff and crew safe. Capacity will continue to be reduced to enable social distancing.

The company’s enhanced and rigorous cleaning schedule will also continue, ensuring that all major touch points including arm rests, railings, tables, counters and toilets are thoroughly cleaned between crossings.

Those looking to travel, particularly those travelling to the Island, are reminded to check the guidance that applies to the relevant tier in which they reside and to ensure to comply with the latest rules.

Collins:

Fran Collins, CEO, Red Funnel, said:

“The festive period may be somewhat different for many of us this year. We understand how important it is for those still travelling across the Solent to have access to a range of sailings, and therefore we are offering a comprehensive timetable of vehicle and Red Jet sailings throughout December. “With the exception of making these changes to our timetables, we are very much continuing to operate ‘business as usual’ following the latest lockdown changes. Consistent with all travel guidance issued by the government in response to the pandemic to date, compliance with the latest travel guidelines remains an individual, civic responsibility. Anyone considering travel to (or from) the Isle of Wight should check the guidance which applies to the Tier in which they reside and ensure to comply with the latest rules. Most notably, residents in Tier 3 areas should NOT travel to the Isle of Wight for leisure trips at this time. “I’m also very pleased that we are able to continue the tradition of being the only cross-Solent vehicle ferry service on Christmas Day as part of our commitment to ensuring the mainland and Island stay connected every day of the year. Our hardworking staff and crew are a testament to Red Funnel’s dedication to providing an excellent level of service all year round; they are once again going the extra mile this Christmas to keep our ferries sailing.”

For more information visit the Website and find all of the latest timetables.

News shared by Melissa on behalf of Red Funnel. Ed