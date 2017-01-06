Reduce your tax bill by claiming the Marriage Allowance

This in from Lisa on behalf of HMRC. Ed

More than 1.3 million couples across the UK have boosted their finances with Marriage Allowance, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has announced today.

Around 4.2 million married and civil partner couples are eligible for the free tax break worth up to £220 per year, and since the start of the new tax year in April couples can backdate their allowance and boost their payment up to £432 – so why not start 2017 with a bit of a financial boost?

Easy to apply

Applying for Marriage Allowance is quick and easy with the online form, and with customers being able to apply at any stage in the tax year, and still receive the full entitlement, there really is nothing to lose.

Jane Ellison, Financial Secretary to the Treasury, said:

“For the more than four million eligible married and civil partner couples, the Marriage Allowance could be a welcome financial boost. What better time than the new year to claim?”

Get your finances in order

Ruth Owen, Director General, Personal Tax, HMRC said:

“An extra £432 is a really helpful way to start 2017, especially after Christmas. “If you want to get your finances in order this year, it only takes a few minutes to check if you can get the Marriage Allowance tax break.”

Image: deapeajay under CC BY 2.0