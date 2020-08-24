Reduced service on Island Line due to points failure (updated)

A points failure between Ryde Pier Head and Shanklin means that a reduced service is running on the Island Line.

Until further notice, the following services will run:

XX:18 services from Shanklin

XX:49 services from Ryde Pier Head

Island Line anticipate this will continue until approximately midday.

Update

Island Line has returned to normal service

