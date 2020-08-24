Reduced service on Island Line due to points failure (updated)

The service is expected to be disrupted until at least midday today

island line trains coming into Ryde Esplanade station

A points failure between Ryde Pier Head and Shanklin means that a reduced service is running on the Island Line.

Until further notice, the following services will run:

  • XX:18 services from Shanklin
  • XX:49 services from Ryde Pier Head

Island Line anticipate this will continue until approximately midday.

Update
Island Line has returned to normal service

Follow National Rail Enquiries on Twitter for latest updates.

1 Comment on "Reduced service on Island Line due to points failure (updated)"

iowchris

Back to normal now.

24, August 2020 11:53 am
