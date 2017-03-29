Live music from Blonde Bombshell at Relay For Life launch event

This Friday night sees the launch of Cancer Research UK’s Relay for Life on the Isle of Wight.

All are invited to the official launch event at The Anchor, Cowes from 8pm.

There’ll be live music from Blonde Bombshell and the team will be on hand to share details on how you can get involved, raise money and sign your teams up for 2017’s great family event.

The main event

Relay For Life takes place at Smallbrook Stadium, Ryde on 16 September 2017

On the day of Relay for Life Isle of Wight you can expect a celebratory mix of music, games, entertainment, food, fundraising and perhaps a few surprises.

Whilst the event is in full swing, members of each team will take turns to walk around the track to show that cancer never sleeps.

You can find out more by visiting the official Website

Launch event

In the meantime, don’t forget to head to The Anchor on Friday 31st March from 8pm for the launch event.