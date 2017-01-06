Relive the Wight Warriors year with Speedway Portal

Barry shares this news from Island Speedway. Ed

The Wightlink Warriors with Speedwayportal.com have launched a new section on the Wightlink Warriors official media channel where fans can relive the whole of 2016 from the start.

The Wightlink Warriors media channel already provide a wealth of information about the club such as sponsors, riders, My First Skid, Interviews, behind the scenes and Isle of Wight attractions and is designed to complement and interact with the Warriors Website.

Andy Hague from Speedwayportal.com said,

“The team are constantly contemplating and implementing new ideas to bring the Warriors front and centre with their media channel and online presence. “We strive to do all we can to use the most important platform, the world wide web, to bring the fans and sponsors as much footage as we are able to, and show the fans that are not able to attend the Warriors home meetings, the atmosphere and excitement that has been created on the Island with the Warrior Way.”

Barry Bishop Commercial Director of the Wightlink Warriors added,

“We know that our media channel on Speedwayportal.com proved a massive hit with fans and sponsors alike in 2016. “The Warriors have an ever increasing presence online, be that from our Website, media channel, media partners or sponsors that put the Wightlink Warriors on their websites and we know that this will pay huge dividends helping us to continue to spread the Warrior Way across the Island, UK and globe. “We want to interact with as many people as we can and explain and show them about speedway, the Wightlink Warriors, the Warrior Way and the Isle of Wight. Speedway is exciting, thrilling and family fun and all our show windows need to portray this and Speedwayportal.com is leading the way. “We know that we have to use every tool we can for marketing and we are not shy about being creative and innovative and targeting a particular age group with a different type of medium. “I am confident all our fans will love the opportunity to review 2016 and the start of something wonderful as we prepare for 2017.”

View the season here and choose our journey so far section or one of the other brilliant sections packed with the Warrior Way.

Image: © Island Speedway

