Remember to get your repeat prescriptions in time for the August bank holiday

As we approach the August bank holiday, people are being reminded to ensure they order their repeat prescriptions in good time.

Monday 31st August is a bank holiday and your local NHS is also reminding you that we’ll still be here to help you with any physical or mental health needs.

Dr Michele Legg, GP, said:

“While we are all working differently to support the NHS respond to Coronavirus, there is support available for the August bank holiday. “We want to remind people to order any repeat medicines they need to cover them over the bank holiday weekend and the period straight afterwards. “GP services are still here for you, we are just doing things a little differently in order to protect both our patients and staff from Coronavirus. Please call your practice or visit the website to order your repeat prescriptions. “If appropriate patients can directly contact their pharmacist for their prescriptions. “Many pharmacies will be open on the bank holiday Monday, but they may change their opening hours, so it’s really important to check their times before heading out. “If you find yourself in need of medical treatment or advice, pharmacies do much more than simply issue repeat prescriptions. It is a great first option for quick, helpful advice. Your pharmacist can recommend over-the-counter treatments or direct you to a more suitable clinical professional if necessary.”

To find out which pharmacies are open on bank holiday Monday Visit the Website.

Opening hours can change so it’s best to call the pharmacy ahead of making your journey.

As well as pharmacies, people can also visit 111.nhs.uk or call NHS 111 for physical and mental health support.

Mental health support

Over 18s can call the Safe Haven on 01983 520168 or email [email protected] from 10am-10pm on weekends and bank holidays.

There’s also a 24/7 mental health crisis number – 01983 522214. Anyone of any age can visit 111.nhs.uk or call NHS 111 for mental health support 24/7.

Urgent Treatment Centre

The Urgent Treatment Centre, in St Mary’s Hospital, can help with a number of conditions including those below but you are advised to call ahead before attending.

cuts and grazes

sprains and strains

broken bones or fractures

bites and stings

infected wounds

minor head injuries

minor eye problems

Call NHS 111 to make an appointment before visiting. Please do not turn up without an appointment.

Image: Laureano Ruiz under CC BY 2.0