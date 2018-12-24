Replica Southern Vectis bus stops installed at hospital to help patients with Dementia

Jo shares this latest news on behalf of Isle of Wight NHS Trust. Ed

With the help and support of Southern Vectis, the IOW NHS Trust has installed a number of replica bus stops, with seats and a timetable to help patients with Dementia.

When some patients with dementia become unsettled or anxious, they tend to wander or look for something familiar. The purpose of the bus stops are to provide that familiar place so they can just sit in a quiet and safe environment, away from the noise of a hospital ward and sit and talk to other patients, their families or staff members.

Waiting for a bus

Tina Beardmore, Sister of Colwell ward said,

“Over the years I have often found a patient with dementia sat outside my office saying they are waiting for a bus or need to catch a bus. “Buses are a popular form of transport on the Island. We are always looking at ways to change and enhance the working space to the benefit of the patients so I did a bit of research and saw other Trust’s had implemented this. We are so grateful to Southern Vectis for supporting us in this and providing the replica bus stop signs, they will make a huge difference to our patients.”

Tyldsley: Delighted to be able to help

Richard Tyldsley, General Manager for Southern Vectis said,

“We are proud to be a part of the Isle of Wight community, and are delighted to be able to help. Our bus signs are instantly recognisable to those who live here and our drivers and customer service teams are trained to understand the challenges faced by those with Dementia. “This allows many to travel with us when they may otherwise have been anxious to do so on their own. “We hope the replica bus stop signs can provide some familiarity and comfort to patients here.”

