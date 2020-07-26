Rescue underway for dolphin stuck in mud on Western Yar (Photos)

Work is underway to free a dolphin that has got stuck in the mud along the Western Yar, near The Causeway.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue, Yarmouth RNLI and Ventnor Coastguard are on the scene, making sure the dolphin is kept safe. It has been there since around 6.30am today (Sunday).

The Solent Coastguard say the dolphin is alone and with the tide coming in they hope it will soon be free.

Stuck in mud

Richard Cattle is on the scene and told News OnTheWight that two locals needed rescuing after they became stuck in the mud attempting to rescue the dolphin.

The dolphin is being kept hydrated with buckets of water poured over it. Once the tide is high enough, the rescue team will aid the dolphin back to a middle of the river, where it can swim back up the estuary.

Support the BDMLR

You can find out more about the BDMLR by visiting their Website – they always welcome donations and support.

Image: © Richard Cattle