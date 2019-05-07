Residents’ concern after Isle of Wight council housing benefit glitch (updated)

People have not received their housing benefit due to an Isle of Wight Council computer glitch — leaving some unable to pay their rent.

Payments were due to be paid into people’s bank accounts today (Tuesday).

One resident — whose tenancy is due for renewal in a couple of months — said:

“Are the council going to be the ones re-housing me because I can’t pay my rent when it’s due? “The bank won’t give me an overdraft either.”

The council has said it was investigating and hoped to fix the problem as soon as possible.

Jo Hustler, from Cowes, said she relied on the money to pay her bills throughout the month.

The mum of three said:

“My wage covers my rent, but I have my car insurance due tomorrow. If I’m not able to pay that, I won’t be insured and I won’t be able to drive to work.”

Jo said the council told her to keep an eye on her bank account throughout the day to see if the payment was processed.

She said:

“I am finding the whole thing incredible stressful. I’m feeling really anxious about it.”

Around 3,400 Islanders affected

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight council said

“The Isle of Wight Council can confirm that it is continuing to work urgently with its banking provider to ensure delayed housing benefit payments are made as soon as possible using the ‘faster payments’ system. “It is hoped that the payments, delayed from earlier today (Tuesday), will be cleared and in people’s accounts by early evening. “The council would like to apologise for the inconvenience the delay has caused and will be investigating the issue to ensure a repeat does not occur. “The delayed payments are two-weekly in arrears payments to those in receipt of housing benefit, around 3,400 people.”

Article edit

16.32: Update from the IWC added

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: simonhaytack under CC BY 2.0