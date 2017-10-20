Residents could have been consulted on possible major road changes claims councillor

The council insist they’re still in the early stages, but Cllr Garratt says they’ve had plenty of time to get on the doorsteps and talk to the residents who will be affected by possible road layout changes.

Read and contribute to the 5 readers' comments ↓

NEWPORT ROAD CHANGES

An Isle of Wight councillor has raised concerns that residents have not been informed of possible major changes to Newport road layouts.

The Isle of Wight council’s Website holds a document (embedded below for your convenience) that sets out possible scenarios for re-modelling of the roads around Newport.

Parkhurst ward councillor, Andrew Garratt is calling for residents to be consulted, but the Isle of Wight council (IWC) say the plans are still at the early stages.

Residents should be consulted early on
Cllr Garratt told OnTheWight the plans have been worked on for sometime and the IWC have had plenty of time to consult residents.

He said,

“For any road scheme, the Council will gather traffic data. It will carry out site surveys of the land. Consulting residents and road users should be a natural part of any design process. It should be something done early and certainly before the ink gets too dry on any blueprints.

“Regarding St Mary’s roundabout, the Council have been working on this scheme for months. They’ve had plenty of time to get on the doorsteps and talk to the residents on Parkhurst Road and Forest Road who are likely to be particularly affected.

“At the very least, the Council should spell out its consultation schedule soon.”

Still at early stage of discussion
A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight council told OnTheWight,

“Early thoughts on options for the Newport strategic highway project are currently being discussed; but this is at a very early stage.

“Options need to be considered alongside the requirements of the £9.5 million funding received and in relation to the wider strategic needs of the area.

“Residents and users of the proposed route are key stakeholders in the process and will be engaged at the appropriate time.

“The council will, of course, engage with local residents and Island residents once initial thinking has been done, ideas drafted and preliminary modelling has been undertaken.”


Location map
View the location of this story.

Friday, 20th October, 2017 9:47am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fJz

Filed under: Central Wight, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Newport

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave a Reply

5 Comments on "Residents could have been consulted on possible major road changes claims councillor"

Email updates?
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Colin
For those who regularly get caught in traffic queues going down the motorway to Coppins Bridge, a solution is long overdue. But a large part of the problem could be easily solved by better utilising the outside lane. Currently this is signed for the Town Centre only, so that 95% of traffic is signed to use the inside lane which then gets horrendously blocked up especially at… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down 
20, October 2017 10:44 am
Geoff Brodie

As I recall this was tried back in my earliest days as a councillor – 2006 I think – and it made absolutely no difference.Its a ‘six of one and half a dozen of the other’ conundrum, with three destinations not going into two lanes

Vote Up0Vote Down 
20, October 2017 1:18 pm
laurentian
But it is two high volume destinations (Ryde and Sandown) and one low volume (City centre). I agree with Colin (and others who have suggested it previously) that the signs need changing – I know Island Roads will charge for the new signs but there shouldn’t be any increase in the ongoing maintenance charges? On a more personal note, how do you feel about those who go… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down 
20, October 2017 1:39 pm
Suruk the Slightly Miffed
The “Do Something” plan is utterly ludicrous. Currently, any traffic wanting to go to Ryde from the West of Newport has to either go down the High Street and onto Coppins Bridge or via Trafalgar Rd and the New St, Chapel St, St James’ St “rat run”. If access to the Coppins Bridge roundabout is blocked, residents living on the large estate off Wellington Rd will either… Read more »
Vote Up2Vote Down 
20, October 2017 12:09 pm
Geoff Brodie
As another IW Councillor who will undoubtedly see significant changes to the way the highways network affects my residents, as we border Coppins Bridge and St Georges Way, I share Andrew’s anxiety to get real public engagement and consultation. Additionally Newport Parish Council, which I currently Chair and which Andrew is also a member of, have made it clear to the IW Council that they want the… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down 
20, October 2017 1:15 pm
wpDiscuz
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*