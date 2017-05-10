Cllr Geoff Brodie (formerly Lumley) shares this latest news. Ed

Labour IW Councillor for Newport East, Geoff Brodie (formerly Lumley) is calling for an apology from the contractors Island Roads to all Pan residents over the mismanagement of the road scheme at St George’s Way.

While the Shide elements of the works have at last been completed, although some two months behind schedule, the connection into Pan Lane and in to Pan from the new ASDA roundabout has been postponed for a further six weeks. Completion was due this coming Friday.

Number of factors have resulted in more delay

The explanation given by the Project Manager is as follows:

“Works are now progressing along the new spine road that will link to Pan Lane and the new housing development beyond. This work remains on programme for completion by Friday 23rd June as previously advised although we had planned to open the link to Pan Lane as soon as that could be made available which we hoped would be on Friday 12th May 2017. “Unfortunately unforeseen ground water issues associated with building the new bus turning area for the Asda store require the installation of an extensive land drain which will delay the completion of that part of the link as drainage connections need to be made across the link road. “The difficulties in completing this work will be compounded by Southern Electric’s work to install a high voltage electrical connection from Pan Lane to the store which will need to be in place before works on Pan Lane can be completed. “When installing their water supply Asda’s contractors damaged a significant length of newly laid kerbline along the south side of the spine road which has all needed to be broken out and re-laid at their cost although with consequent implications for the programmed completion date. “Whilst this could be completed by the end of May, as part of the ongoing construction works to build the new Asda store, they will be undertaking a mass concrete pour to the rear of the store during the first and second weeks of June to create the service yard. “This activity would introduce real risks for vehicle / pedestrian conflict with construction activities necessary to complete the store if the link road was open to general users. In that light it is sensible to defer the final surfacing of the road until these works have been completed and delay the opening of the Pan Lane connection to the spine road accordingly although this should be achievable within the previously advised programme.​”​

Contractors have a ‘couldn’t care less’ attitude

Cllr Brodie said,

“Southern access to Pan has been blocked now for seven months, with hundred of my residents having the inconvenience of having to detour all the way around Coppins Bridge. “As I had not had any indication of any delay I checked yesterday morning and eventually got the above long list of excuses. I am frankly very disappointed that I first had to chase this up and secondly at the ‘couldn’t care less’ attitude of the contractors. Additionally there is a well-established car repair garage on Pan Lane that has undoubtedly had its trade hit over the past seven months. “The least Island Roads can do is write to every one of my Pan residents apologising for the continuing delays, together with an undertaking that 23 June will be the end of it.”

