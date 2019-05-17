Restart a Heart Campaign heads into Isle of Wight schools

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust share this latest news. Ed

Following the Isle of Wight NHS Trust Ambulance Training and Community Response Services (ATCoRS) success in training of over 1,000 people in CPR on Restart a Heart Day last October, the ATCoRS team has now adopted Island schools as part of their CPR guardian scheme and will kick start this year’s Restart a Heart Day (RSHD).

Starting on 20th May 2019 the Isle of Wight NHS Trust Ambulance Service will be the first UK (United Kingdom) Ambulance Service to commence 2019 RSHD celebrations.

Free sessions for school children throughout the year

The IW NHS Trust ATCoRS team will be providing free CPR training sessions throughout the year to Island school children in a pledge to help make every Island child a lifesaver. Brighstone Primary School will be the first school to receive their free CPR training on Monday 20th May 2019.

The ATCoRS will also be offering free CPR training at various venues across the Isle of Wight in support of Restart a Heart Day, 16th October 2019. More information regarding the training sessions will be published throughout the year on their website www.isleofwightambulance.co.uk

Walker: Thrilled to be part of campaign

Louise Walker, Head of the ATCoRS explains;

“We know first-hand only too well how important it is for people to learn lifesaving skills and we are thrilled to be part of the Restart a Heart Day campaign again.”

White: Bystander CPR greatly increases survival rate

Victoria White, Head of Ambulance, IW NHS Trust said

“We are proud to be supporting Restart a Heart Day again this year. We feel it is so important that people know how to recognise cardiac arrest and do not feel afraid to provide CPR and use an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), as it is proven that bystander CPR and early defibrillation greatly increases survival rate for an out of hospital cardiac arrest.

Unfortunately cardiac arrest can occur at any time to any one which is why the Isle of Wight Ambulance Service is passionate about educating our community and we are grateful to all the schools that have committed to our free CPR training sessions.

Image: crazymandi under CC BY 2.0