Restful reflections: Our Flickr Group Picture of the Week

It’s that time of the week when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which now has over 30,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

Isle of Wight photographer, Ainsley Bennett, continues to wow our Facebook followers with his incredible shots from around the Island.

This beauty of the moon setting behind the Needles – the lights on in the lighthouse providing a great addition to the shot – was shared in our Flickr group this week and just had to be our Picture of the Week.

Join the Flickr Pool

Be sure to check out Ainsley’s other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.

To join the group, simply sign up for an account on Flickr, go to our Group Pool and ask to join.

Image: © Ainsley Bennett Photography