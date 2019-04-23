Resurfacing works on Shanklin Esplanade start today

Gavin shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

Residents and visitors are being reminded that businesses along Shanklin Esplanade will remain open throughout the highway improvement works which are due to commence today (Tuesday 23rd April) after the busy Easter bank holiday.

Works to resurface the road will be limited to daytime hours during the week, meaning the esplanade will be open to vehicles during evenings and at weekends with pedestrian access maintained at all times.

The work is being carried out in the spring ahead of the busy summer season at a time when the weather is more likely to be favourable at what is an exposed location.

Free cliff lift

To help local businesses, the Isle of Wight Council will be waiving all charges on the cliff lift from 10am to 6pm for the duration of the works, including weekends.

In addition, parking restrictions in Palmerston Road, Osborne Road and Eastcliff Promenade will be temporarily lifted between April 23 and May 3 while the resurfacing work takes place.

Four phases

The scheme is being undertaken in four phases to keep as many as the esplanade’s three car parks open for as long as possible during the project.

In consultation with Southern Vectis, as part of the works a new bus stop will be created on the seaward side of the esplanade opposite the main apron of the former pier. This will replace the stop outside the Waterfront. The EsplanadeGardens car park will also be resurfaced during the project.

Keith Gourlay, Island Roads construction manager, said:

“We have liaised closely with the local community in the lead up to these works and have carefully listened to their feedback and concerns while planning the scheme. We are grateful for their understanding and co-operation and would like to remind people that Shanklin Esplanade will be very much open for business after Easter, so please do pay it a visit during this time.”

The resurfacing is scheduled to take nine working days, however this is dependent upon weather conditions. Site information boards will be used to keep people updated of any changes to the schedule.

Image: Stew Dean under CC BY 2.0